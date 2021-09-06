A DRINK driver who assaulted a paramedic has been banned from the roads, sentenced to a community order and made the subject of a curfew.
Barry Peart, 41, of The Pastures, Barry, was caught when he was more than twice the limit on Gladstone Road on August 14.
Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant also attacked paramedic Molly Marcel.
Peart pleaded guilty to having 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and assaulting an emergency worker.
He was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
The defendant must observe a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am and complete an 18-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Peart was disqualified from driving for three years and has to pay £315 in compensation, a fine and surcharge.
