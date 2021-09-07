A “CAVALIER” drug dealer who sold heroin and crack cocaine at the entrance of Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital has been locked up.

Daniel Imtiaz, 20, was riding round the city on a fluorescent green bike trafficking class A drugs.

He was caught with drugs worth nearly £1,500 whilst out on licence after being handed a 27-month custodial sentence last year for a similar offence.

Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how police saw Imtiaz dealing at the gates of the Royal Gwent Hospital on August 19.

The defendant managed to flee on his bike but was caught selling drugs by officers the very next day.

He was tackled to the floor on Alma Street in the Pill area of the city and found with more than 50 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine as well as £180 in cash.

Miss Jackson said: “The defendant told the officers, ‘They demand, I supply. I’m on licence. Will they get me to court tomorrow?’”

Imtiaz, of Somerton Park, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

The defendant also admitted the possession of criminal property.

Ben Waters, representing Imtiaz, said his client’s best mitigation was his early guilty pleas.

He added how the defendant owed a debt to others above him in the chain.

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, told Imtiaz: “You blatantly did this in an area riddled with difficulties with drug use and drug supply.

“You seem not to have learnt from your experience before the court.”

“You have adopted something of a cavalier attitude towards drugs supply.

“Drugs destroy the lives of many people in this country, particularly young people.

“You were riding around on your bike selling drugs.

“You were caught red-handed.”

He sent the defendant to a young offender institution for three years and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge following his release from custody.

Outside the court, Detective Inspector Steven Thomas, from Gwent Police, said: "This case is another example of a successful prosecution that has ultimately stopped class A drugs from being dealt on our streets, which have such a devastating effect on so many lives.

"We remain committed to identifying and prosecuting those involved in illegal drug activity.

“People living in our communities play a vital part in working with us to make this happen.

“I'd like to thank them for the information they pass on about what they see in their local area, and encourage anyone who can help or has concerns to contact us on 101, message us on Facebook or Twitter or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."