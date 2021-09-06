Pearn’s Pharmacies Limited, a group of 20 pharmacies located throughout South Wales including Newport, has been sold to Knights Pharmacy, specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced.

Founded by David Pearn in 1990, Pearn’s Pharmacies Limited is an established operator of 20 community pharmacies that trade in a mixture of community and health centre/health centre adjacent settings.

Pearn’s Pharmacies Limited has been bought by the regional pharmacy operator, Knights Pharmacy, which, including its new acquisition, now owns and operates 90 pharmacies across England and Wales.

David Pearn said: “After owning and growing this business for all these years, it was vitally important for me to find a company with similar values to my own. I am delighted to be handing the business over to Knights, another family business, who I have full confidence in to maintain the high standards and to serve their local communities.”

Anand Sodha, director at Knights, said: “We are excited to be working alongside the Pearn’s team. Pearn’s Pharmacies are located directly in the communities they serve and are run with the same shared family values as Knights.”

Jonathan Board, director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “When initially instructed by David to find a suitable buyer for his business, I knew there would be a number of potential purchasers due to the demand in South Wales but, having had early discussions with Knights, it was quickly evident they would be the right fit. I wish them well with the business moving forwards and a happy retirement to David.”

Pearn’s Pharmacies Limited was sold for an undisclosed price.

Loosemores Solicitors in Cardiff advised the seller, and Irwin Mitchell in Birmingham advised the purchaser.