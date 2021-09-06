A CHEF confronted a former work colleague while armed with a hammer and knife after becoming enraged over a video he had sent his boss.

Toby Davies wielded the weapons in the street when Joel Gladwin came to his home after the defendant asked him to come there for a showdown.

The defendant’s concerned neighbours in Newport called the police when the 38-year-old charged at Mr Gladwin and the two men he had turned up with.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, said the incident was sparked by a video that was sent to Davies’ employer showing him standing next to a friend smoking cannabis.

MORE NEWS: Doctor who killed ‘beautiful’ teenage student spared jail

After “abusive and threatening” text messages were sent, Mr Gladwin was asked to come to the defendant’s address.

Mr Strobl told Newport Crown Court: “At around 7am on July 25, he and two other men attended.

“The defendant was stood outside his property with a wooden mallet with a rubber head in his right hand and a breadknife in his left hand.

“He was extremely angry and told them, ‘I’m not going to beaten up by a couple of kids.

READ MORE: Paedophile faces long jail sentence for offences against girls 11 and 13

“The defendant walked towards the three men and then ran towards them still holding the weapons and told them, ‘Get off my estate.’

“Other people witnessed this, including a number of neighbours. Some of them called the police because they were concerned.”

Mr Strobl added: “There was a risk of serious disorder and a confrontation had been set up beforehand.”

Davies, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to affray, possession of a knife in public and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard how he had 23 previous convictions for 42 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and public disorder.

Martha Smith-Higgins, mitigating, said her client was “extremely remorseful” and helped care for his infirm mother

She told how the defendant had a steady job as a chef which he had held since 2013.

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, jailed Davies for 12 months, suspended for 18 months.

The defendant must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 19-day thinking skills programme and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £420 prosecution costs and a £156 victim surcharge.