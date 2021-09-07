A MAN was warned he could be facing a jail sentence after pleading guilty to affray.

Kyle Bloodworth, 28, of Pant-Y-Mynydd, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, admitted the offence during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The offence happened in Cwm on August 5, 2020.

The defendant’s sentence was adjourned to September 27 for the preparation of a report.

Bloodworth was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Laurence Jones.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant all sentencing options were open to the court.