A MAN was warned he could be facing a jail sentence after pleading guilty to affray.
Kyle Bloodworth, 28, of Pant-Y-Mynydd, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, admitted the offence during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The offence happened in Cwm on August 5, 2020.
The defendant’s sentence was adjourned to September 27 for the preparation of a report.
Bloodworth was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Laurence Jones.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant all sentencing options were open to the court.
