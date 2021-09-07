A GWENT couple who volunteer for the Wales Air Ambulance have found an unusual way of raising funds, by making and selling bird houses in aid of the charity.

Husband and wife Ray and Pam Morgan, from Newport, came across the idea by chance when their own bird box became damaged.

Mrs Morgan said: "My bird house was broken beyond repair. I was going to buy a new one but Ray said he would make one.

"It was so nice and he then made a bird house for our daughter who lives in Germany.

"Our neighbours commented on how bright and colourful they were and that’s when the idea came to make some more to sell in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity."

The retired couple started making the bird houses at the beginning of the pandemic last year, and have also created nesting boxes. The wood was kindly donated by their local Handyman Stores and Terry Howells of Newport, which has allowed them to create 35 bird houses so far.

Mr and Mrs Morgan have been Wales Air Ambulance volunteers for several years, doing car boot fairs and running a pop-up shop in their local area. They have raised several hundred pounds in the process.

Describing the creation process for the bird houses, Mrs Morgan said: "Ray makes them on sticks and puts them in garden pots filled with cement. There are many different colours and sizes, as well as some quirky castle bird houses. We have already sold a few through word of mouth."

The bird houses are priced between £20 and £35, while the nesting boxes are £5 each. Anybody interested in purchasing them can call 07522 669472.

READ MORE:

Wales Air Ambulance, which now operational 24/7, needs to raise £8 million every year to keep the helicopters flying.

There are several ways that the public can continue to support the service. These include online donations, signing up to the Charity’s Lifesaving Lottery or by coming up with their own innovative ways to fundraise at home.

Further information can be found via their website. Alternatively, a £5 text-message donation can be made by texting the word HELI to 70711.