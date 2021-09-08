LOOK inside the Grade II-listed former Toll House on the market for £300,000.

The Old Toll House, in Lower Machen, has been fully renovated into a one bedroom home with "exceptional standards".

The work has given the home a "unique" design, but kept the buildings old charm and character, agents Ray & Brown say.

Located just off the A468 on Upper Ochrwyth, the property is available to purchase with an asking price of £300,000.

Inside it includes a kitchen-diner, stunning bathroom and a home study.

While outside is a courtyard and gardens with gared access.

Under-floor heating also features in much of the property, including in the bedroom which also boasts a fire place recess and access to a dressing room.

The agents said: "Ray&Brown are delighted to offer for sale the 'Old Toll House' in Lower Machen.

"The former toll house is a Grade II-listed building, and has been fully renovated to exceptional standards, resulting in a truly unique property maintaining the character of the original building and incorporating contemporary style through an innovative and unique design.

"The layout offers flexibility and modern living, luxury fitted kitchen diner, stunning contemporary bathroom.

"Home study, court-yard, gardens, and gated access.

"A highly desirable rural location with excellent road links. No onward chain.

"This property could also prove to be an excellent investment for someone looking to operate short term leasing via AirBNB."

For more information, contact Ray & Brown on 02922 404066.