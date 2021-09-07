AN AUTUMN of tennis for all ages and abilities is on offer at Barry Athletic Tennis Club with the club hosting a special family open day.
The club is offering free tennis coaching suitable for those wanting to either give tennis a go or start playing again.
The club wants to make it as easy as possible to enjoy a socially distant-friendly sport, including half-price club membership for the rest of the year.
Coaching sessions are also all available on Sundays for adults and all ages of children from 4 years upwards, including bilingual classes.
The special Open Day schedule on September 11 is:
1pm: Free coaching for adults with club coach Rob Wedlake, perfect for anyone looking to build confidence or gain some tips on their game.
2pm: Adults 'American doubles' tournament (with rotating partners so no need to find a tennis partner)
A court will also be kept free for any children to play on.
Become a member and you can enjoy:
- Unlimited court use
- Clubhouse access & car parking permit for adults
- Social club nights (Mondays & Thursdays)
- Wimbledon ballot eligibility
- Reduced price group tennis coaching
Anne Howells, of Barry Athletic Tennis Club, said: "This autumn, whatever your age or ability, get onto one of our tennis courts and make the most of the great opportunities we offer at Barry Athletic Tennis Club."
To find out more information and book online. For further information email barry@tennissquad.net.
