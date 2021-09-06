WOODEN huts built by a homeless man during the pandemic have been burned down in an accidental fire.
The huts caught fire at around 8pm on Saturday, September 4.
Chris Inker built the huts next to the A4042 in Newport and the site contained two cabins, two generators, a shed and a seated area around a fire pit.
South Wales Fire and Rescue sent two fire engines to deal with the incident.
No injuries were reported.
A spokeswoman from South Wales Fire and Rescue said: "At approximately 8.08pm on Saturday the 4th of September 2021 we received reports of a fire near the A4042 Northbound in Newport.
"Crews from Malpas and Maindee Stations attended the scene and used specialist equipment such as Breathing Apparatus and Hose Reel Jets to extinguish the fire.
"A fire investigation deemed the suspected cause to be accidental and a stop message was received at 9.51pm."
