A MAN has been arrested after two cars and a van were hit on a road on Sunday afternoon.
Witnesses said a vehicle being driven at speed down Western Avenue Bulwark in Chepstow on September 5, allegedly crashed into two parked cars before hitting a parked van.
Nobody was seriously injured.
Ray Howells, 52, who is the owner of one of the cars hit, said: "He hit my car first and obliterated the front right hand suspension.
"The crash pulled the drive shaft off the gearbox and smashed the suspension up under the car.
"He then ricocheted off the car behind me and then had a head on with a van."
Mr Howell is a truck driver and needs his car to get to work.
He believes that because of the sheer amount of damage it sustained, it will be written off.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We had a call at about 4.30pm reporting a collision on Western Avenue Bulwark, Chepstow.
"The collision involved one car and three other parked vehicles which were damaged.
"The male driver of the car was not seriously injured.
"A man was charged with drinking over the prescribed limit and is due to appear in Newport court on September 21."
