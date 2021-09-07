A TEA party in the River Usk, rather than on its picturesque banks, has landed Usk Town Council with a share of a £1,000 prize.

Town council members waded into the water in July for what they dubbed 'Clotted Cream in the Stream' - a celebration of the first NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers Day.

It was the council's entry in the NHS Wackiest Location for Afternoon tea competition, a light-hearted way to raise awareness of what will become an annual day to mark the work done by health service and other key frontline staff.

And the tea party has landed the council with joint first place in the competition alongside the entry from the Reverend Helen Jary at St Michael’s Church, Oulton, Suffolk, who with some friends had 'Tea up the Tower'.

The entries have shared the £1,000 prize, with Usk's £500 share going to Mayor Glenn Roderick's appeal, local children and young adults charities.

Usk made a show of celebrating NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers Day.

In preparation for the day - July 5, the 73rd anniversary of the introduction of the NHS - bunting and NHS flags were put up throughout the town and have stayed up throughout the summer.

That morning too, there was the official raising of NHS Flag and a Toast to our Heroes at the Sessions House.

And in the evening, the Usk Brass Band gave their first live performance since the pandemic in the arches of the Victorian Sessions House and despite the rain drew a substantial crowd.

The crowd joined the rest of the UK in clapping our NHS and other frontline heroes, and the bells of the Priory Church of St Mary’s were rung in appreciation.