A CWMBRAN-BASED aerospace business has been chosen by KLM Airlines to help upgrade its emergency exit system.
The Torfaen business STG Aerospace specialises in emergency exit marking and cabin lighting systems.
It helped KLM, he flag carrier airline of the Netherlands, to upgrade its aircraft with the latest generation of "saf-Tglo" emergency floor path marking system.
The collaboration marked a key moment for STG as it delivers its latest generation of "saf-Tglo" to this prestigious launch customer.
For KLM, this project wasn't just about replacing what it had, it was part of a broader cabin upgrade.
Martin Gaffney, commercial director at STG, said: “It’s great to see that KLM Airlines selected our latest 18mm saf-Tglo for its aircraft. Its narrow design enables it to blend seamlessly within a cabin interior.
“Our team have worked collaboratively with the engineering team at KLM to fulfil the airlines wishes and is now working closely to bring our product to support the safety of their passengers and crew.
"Following a turbulent year for the industry, our focus now is very much on enhancing our position and capability within the market and driving new growth.”
STG has its state-of-the-art facility at its headquarters in Cwmbran and is complemented by international facilities in Miami and Hamburg, along with hubs throughout the world.
