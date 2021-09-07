EDU8 Group has stepped up to become a sponsor of the South Wales Argus Business Awards.

The business, which was established in 2004 and which provides apprenticeship programmes and training for customers across South Wales, is sponsoring the Start Up Business of the Year Award.

Educ8 employs nearly 200 staff and has a strong values-first approach and a relentless focus on delivering quality educational and growth opportunities to the employers and learners that it works with.

The Educ8 Group has an unrivalled track record of delivering high-quality vocational training programs, including Kick-start, ReAct for those who’ve been made redundant, Traineeships and Apprenticeships, to employers of all sizes, from micro organisations, through to SMEs and global multi-nationals corporations.

A spokesman said: "At Educ8, our people mean everything to us. Without our motivated and engaged workforce the company would not have achieved the accolades it has. We’re proud to have been listed in The Best Companies To Work For, for the last 6 years and named both Best Educational and Training Company and Best Mid-Sized Company to work For in the whole UK, 2021.

"Educ8 is run with an ethos driven by the values of honesty, integrity, respect and positivity and a passion for ensuring our learners, employers and staff reach their full potential."

Why are you sponsoring the Start Up Business of the Year Award?

As a proud Welsh employer based in South Wales, we believe it is important to support and celebrate the achievements of local businesses. Whether it is supporting our own people, our customers or our learners, we take pleasure from being part of the community and making a difference.

We are excited to be on board with the South Wales Argus Awards to celebrate the incredible businesses that deserve recognition for their achievements.

Why did you select this particular award to sponsor?

We chose this award as we recognise the positive impact of new businesses in Wales. We believe there is a need for a new breed of business and seeing the wonderful successes that have recently been launched has been inspiring.

At Educ8, we understand the importance of nurturing workforce development and how this is key both from a start-up and long-term perspective.

Why are awards important, especially as we emerge from lockdown?

These awards are important for recognising Welsh businesses and their achievements that may have otherwise gone ‘under the radar’. This recognition gives businesses, particularly smaller and early-stage businesses, an additional platform to raise their brand awareness and build their business’s profile.

It is no secret that the impact the pandemic has had on business across all sizes and sectors has been tremendous. As we emerge from lockdown, not only is the celebration of business needed within the community, but the awards also offer that platform for businesses to share their stories and successes throughout what has been one of the most trying times in our history.

Why do you believe it's important to showcase and celebrate local businesses?

As a local business ourselves, we value the importance of celebrating local success. Particularly in Wales, there is a certain sense of community within business and this community is the backbone for many local businesses. By showcasing and celebrating success, we are helping to further nurture business growth within our communities and beyond.

As a multi-award-winning company, Educ8 has experienced first-hand the benefits gained from the reward and recognition that has come from showcasing our successes.

Why is it important to support the South Wales Argus Business Awards?

Educ8 is proud to sponsor these awards. As part of the business community, it is important to support local businesses and celebrate their achievements.

What message do you have for those businesses and organisations considering entering the awards?

If you are considering entering, do it. There are a number of benefits you can gain from entering business awards, including increasing brand awareness and credibility. If shortlisted, awards also provide the opportunity to broaden your network and build your contacts.

The deadline for entries for the South Wales Argus Business Awards 2020/21 is midnight on Friday, September 24.

Winners of the South Wales Argus Business Awards will be announced on Thursday, November 18.

The 2020/21 categories and their sponsors are:

Lead sponsor and Business of the Year: Newport City Council;

Innovative Business of the Year: Western Power Distribution;

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Icon Creative Design;

Lifetime Achievement Award: TBC;

Family Business of the Year Award: Azets;

Large Business of the Year: RDP Law;

Small Business of the Year: Kymin;

Start Up Business of the Year Award: Educ8 Group;

Contribution to the Community Award: Monmouthshire Building Society;

Customer Service Award: Friars Walk/The Kingsway Centre;

Training and Development Business of the Year: Inspired Media;

Best BID Business of the Year: Newport Now Business Improvement District/Kevin Ward Media;

Environmental Business of the Year: Cintec International;

Hospitality Business of the Year: TBC;

Digital Technology Business of the Year: TBC.

For full details on the awards and how to enter go to southwalesargus.co.uk/businessawards