POLICE are appealing for help after six chainsaws were stolen in a burglary.
The chainsaws were taken from a shed at a property in Lower Priory, Milford Haven, on Sunday, September 5.
Milford Haven Police said: "Anyone with information, please contact PC 755 Mitchell quoting crime reference DPP/0017/05/09/2021/01/C."
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0017/05/09/2021/01/C. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."
