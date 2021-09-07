RESIDENTS in Monmouthshire are being invited to help shape the future of the county by submitting their views in a survey.

Part of a Gwent-wide initiative, the Gwent Public Services Board - a collaboration of public and voluntary sector services – is looking for feedback to ask what works well, and what could be better in the area’s communities.

Responses will, they say, ensure plans and projects target things that matter most to residents.

This consultation arises from the objectives of The Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, which require local authorities and other public bodies to plan at least 10 and ideally up to 25 years ahead.

The public services board say that decisions made now will "have real implications for tomorrow’s society, so public organisations must prepare for the future as well as the present".

READ MORE:

Leader of Monmouthshire County Council and the council’s representative on the Gwent Public Service Board, Councillor Richard John said: “We want as many residents as possible to participate in the survey so we can shape the county’s future in the best way possible.

"Monmouthshire faces some big challenges.

"Budgets for public services are declining while expectations are going up.

"We have changes to weather patterns and an ageing population as well as rising property prices with comparatively low wages, making it harder for young families to live and work locally - but your involvement will really help us plan the future with a degree of confidence.”

For future information and access to the survey, log onto: monmouthshire.gov.uk/our-monmouthshire - the closing date for completing the survey is Thursday, September 30.

Residents who wish to complete a paper copy of the survey can do so via the Community Hubs in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, Gilwern, Monmouth and Usk.