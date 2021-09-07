A BUS route between Chepstow and Monmouth which saw its schedule change during the coronavirus pandemic will return to the pre-Covid timetable.
From September 6, the Phil Anslow Coaches number 69 bus service between Chepstow and Monmouth has returned to its normal Monday to Friday and Saturday timetables.
The emergency timetable was put in place during the coronavirus outbreak.
READ MORE:
- Monmouthshire care firm 'desperate' for staff after pandemic
- Coronavirus cases in Gwent near 900 - eight deaths in Wales
- Blaenavon recycling plant fire extinguished
Service operators have asked customers to note, however, that the closure of the A466 between Brockweir and Llandogo on September 8, 9 and 10 - between 9am and 3pm, will mean that only the first service of the day and the last three will run the complete route between Chepstow and Monmouth in both directions.
All other services on those days will operate only between Chepstow and Tintern.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.