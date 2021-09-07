SAM Davies wants the Dragons to be faster out of the blocks when they return to the East Midlands for their United Rugby Championship preparations on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

Dean Ryan's men take on Wasps in Coventry this weekend after having an encouraging first hit-out of the summer against Leicester at Welford Road.

They trailed the Tigers 21-0 at half-time before second-half tries by hooker Richard Hibbard, fly-half Davies, scrum-half Lewis Jones and wing Jordan Olowofela levelled the scores.

Leicester took the spoils at the death when giant Fiji wing Nemani Nadolo powered over down the left but it was the start not the finish that frustrated their captain.

"We could put it down to our lack of accuracy in that first half, precision moments cost us massively," said playmaker Davies.

"I don't think we should have gone into half time 21 points down but fair play to the boys for that second half, putting in a a decent showing and getting back into it.

"We could have stolen it at the end but it wasn't to be and that's our first hit out of pre-season and a good one."

The Dragons played some enterprising rugby in the absence of their leading Wales internationals, who are set to return to action in Coventry.

"I was impressed with the boys in the second half and that's the way we've got to play, I don't think we were far off in the first half but we just lacked those moments of precision and accuracy," said Davies.

"In a game where you're playing one of the top teams in England that's going to hurt you.

"We helped them get down the field too, in terms of our discipline in the first half, so if we can cut that stuff out then we will be a lot better come next week and into the season."

The Dragons are working towards their URC opener against the Ospreys at Rodney Parade on Sunday, September 26.

"We will have a good week's training and hopefully we can put on another good showing against the Wasps and hopefully the first half will be a lot better than that first 40 minutes."

Wasps started their Premiership campaign with a home fixture against Bristol on September 25.

Lee Blackett's side beat Coventry 52-21 on Saturday with Wales flanker Thomas Young scoring two of their eight tries.