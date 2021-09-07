ENGLAND could be set for ‘firebreak’ lockdown in October if Covid hospitalisations continue to rise.
The UK Government has reportedly drawn up plans for another lockdown in October after a senior government scientist revealed that the UK is about to enter “an extended peak”.
After speaking to SAGE, the i newspaper reported that October half term in England could be extended to a fortnight rather than a week.
While a full lockdown is unlikely, it is reported some travel restrictions could be reintroduced.
At the moment it is not clear whether similar restrictions will be introduced in Wales - the Welsh Government has been contacted for comment.
A full lockdown would be seen as a last resort but an extended school half-term into early November could be used to halt hospital admissions.
Face coverings could also return while the UK Government are reportedly considering a return to social distancing and a limit on social gatherings.
