NEWPORT County AFC have joined forces with “the biggest scouting network in the world” to help them bring in new talent.

The Exiles have announced a partnership with IPSO Football Scouting, who have a system in place across the UK and beyond.

County brought in Darren Kelly as sporting director in the summer on a three-year contract with a mandate to work on recruitment and retention while bridging the gap between the academy and first team in the new development squad.

The Irishman believes the agreement with IPSO will play a key role in that.

“This is a great collaboration with the biggest scouting network in the world,” said Kelly, who was previously manager at Oldham, Halifax, Hyde and Scarborough.

"IPSO's reputation and pedigree comes highly recommended to support myself and the club when we look for new talent to improve the club.

“We can see great things ahead with a forward-thinking philosophy of how we can work together building a unique database.

"We in return with the IPSO team will give professional feedback and advise to the scouts of the ins and outs and the progression while they climb the ladder in the football pyramid of scouting and analysis."

Colin Chambers, the education director of IPSO, said: 'We have scouts worldwide and scouts all across Britain trained and educated by IPSO.

"This is going to be very useful for Newport County AFC as they look to progress through the leagues. It's a great collaboration as we look to help them in many areas of the football club.

"In the future, we will look to deliver courses with the club within the collaboration."