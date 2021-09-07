TICKETS for the first day of the Abergavenny food festival later this month have now completely sold out - but tickets for the Sunday are still available.
Although all tickets for Saturday, September 18, have been snapped up, stroller tickets are available for Sunday, September 19, by advance booking only.
Markets, chef demos, family entertainment, cooking over fire, talks and debate are all on offer and potential attendees are advised to buy now to avoid disappointment.
A spokesman said: "We have strictly limited numbers this time round to ensure an enjoyable experience for all."
Tickets are free for children under 16.
There are also two very special tutored tastings which take place on the Sunday.
Cheesemonger Ned Palmer is the author of the award-winning A Cheesemonger’s History of the British Isles.
Along with beer writer Pete Brown – explore why, and take you through a selection of pairings of two of Britain’s greatest food and drink products which they believe prove their point.
You can also join legendary cider maker Tom Oliver and drinks writer and early advocate of natural wine Fiona Beckett, on a tasting journey that will confound your senses and make you think again about what you’re drinking.
For more on the festival, and to get your tickets, visit abergavennyfoodfestival.com
