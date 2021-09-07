POLICE are trying to locate a woman after her car was found abandoned on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

There are concerns for the welfare of a 47-year-old Caroline Newman, from Berkeley, after her silver Mitsubishi Shogun, registration NU15 EPE, was found on the bridge in the early hours of yesterday morning by Gwent Police.

Gloucestershire Police are asking for anyone who was travelling on the M4 motorway over the Prince of Wales Bridge between 10.20pm on Sunday, September 5, and 2.40am yesterday, Monday, to come forward if they have any information which may help the search.

Ms Newman had arranged to stay in a hotel in Newport, however she is not there and no-one has heard from her since Sunday evening.

READ MORE:

She is described as being a white woman, around 5ft 8ins in height, of a medium build with dark brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a red top and blue/grey jeans.

Officers are searching for Ms Newman and are asking for anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts to call the police on 101, quoting incident 42 of September 6.

If seen at the time of calling, dial 999.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000, or you can find out more through the charity's website at missingpeople.org.uk/police