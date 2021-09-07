MPS will have their first chance to view plans to reduce the number of Welsh MPs by eight on Tuesday, the Boundary Commission for Wales has confirmed.

The new map of parliamentary constituencies will mean the number of representatives in Wales will fall from 40 to 32.

Details of the “significant” changes will be published online on Wednesday, kickstarting an eight-week public consultation.

The new constituencies are due to come into force at the next General Election.

Tory peer and polling expert Lord Hayward predicts two or three Tory losses, four or five Labour losses, and Plaid Cymru losing either one or none.

Boundary changes are also taking place in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland in order to reflect population changes across the UK.

Overall, the Conservative Party is set to gain 10 seats in the restructure.

England’s boundary commission, which published its proposal ahead of the summer recess, confirmed the country’s seats would rise from 533 to 543.

The Parliamentary Constituencies Act 1986 (as amended) means each nation and region of the UK is given a share of 650 MPs based on the number of registered electors.

The Act also says that each constituency must contain between 69,724 and 77,062 voters, five per cent either way of the UK average.

There is one exception to this rule in Wales – Ynys Mon can remain outside of the statutory range.

The Commission said it has considered a number of factors, including physical geography like rivers, mountains and roads, and current boundaries such as constituency boundaries, local government boundaries, or wards within local authorities, as well as local ties.

Secretary to the Boundary Commission for Wales, Shereen Williams, said: “We will be proposing significant changes due to the reduction in the number of Welsh constituencies and that means that we’ll be relying on the public, who know their local area better than anyone, to send in their views.

“Our initial proposals will be the start of a conversation with the public about how the new map of Welsh constituencies should look.

“We want to build this map together, and we know that with your expertise, we can develop a map that meets the conditions set out in the Act, but also meets the expectations of the people of Wales.”

The proposals will be published on the Boundary Commission for Wales website and consultation portal at midnight on September 8. The consultation period will close on November 3.