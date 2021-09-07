KATIE Price and her son Harvey are set to be on our screens again in a new follow-up documentary about the next part of their journey, BBC has announced.

Their previous documentary shown on BBC One, Katie Price: Harvey And Me, aired in January and was praised for opening up the conversation about raising disabled children.

Harvey, 19, was born with septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and a learning disability.

The new programme, Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next, will see the family facing new challenges as Harvey makes the move to a residential college.

Ms Price, 43, said: “The overwhelming love and support we received following Harvey And Me earlier this year was incredible.

“To see how so many people connected with our story and how it has helped so many families out there who are going through similar experiences has made me so proud. But Harvey’s story doesn’t end there.

“In this next documentary we will again open up our lives to viewers, as Harvey takes the next step into adulthood as he moves out of our family home.

“I want to show our real story about how Harvey and I cope with such a big change in our lives, and hopefully help others dealing with similar issues.”

The first documentary followed Katie and Harvey as they navigated his transition into adulthood, and shone a light on the issues of care and education for those with complex needs by speaking to other parents of disabled children.

More than five million viewers watched the programme in 30 days on BBC iPlayer and it has been shortlisted for a 2021 National Television Award in the authored documentary category.

The next six months of their lives will be documented as Harvey leaves the school he has been at for a decade and experiences new opportunities over the summer break, including shadowing staff at a train company.

It will also show Harvey becoming a residential student of National Star College, a specialist further education and residential service for people with disabilities, which will teach him new skills – including work experience and interacting with others in the local community – to help him lead a more independent life.

The documentary will also follow Katie coming to terms with Harvey moving away from home, and the broader topic of how it feels as a young person with additional needs to make new friends, miss home and live more independently.

Ms Price, a former glamour model and businesswoman, has five children in total and is currently engaged to Carl Woods.

Harvey is Ms Price’s son with former footballer Dwight Yorke, and she also shares two children, Junior and Princess, with singer Peter Andre and a son, Jett, and daughter, Bunny, with Kieran Hayler.