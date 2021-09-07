Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit all of Wales on Thursday as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

Wales and much of the UK has experienced warmer weather this week, with highs of 28C in some areas, such as Cardiff.

However, this will all come to an end on Wednesday (September 8) and Thursday (September 9), with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected.

This will affect the south of Wales on Wednesday, which will extend to the entire country on Thursday.

As a result, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for both days.

Cardiff, Swansea, Bridgend, Carmarthen, St David’s and Tenby will bear the brunt of the weather on Wednesday.

The Met Office weather alert states that it will be “mainly dry for many areas” on Wednesday, but there being a chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

On Thursday, it states that there will be thunderstorms with “the potential to bring surface water flooding in a few places, and disruption to travel.”

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “An area of showers will move northwards across southwest England and south Wales on Wednesday.

“Whilst many areas will see little rainfall there is the chance of some heavy and thundery downpours developing, particularly late in the afternoon.

“Where these occur 30-50 mm of rain could fall in less than three hours though only a few spots would likely see these totals.

“Lightning may also be a hazard during the day.”

What does a yellow weather warning mean?





• There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or perhaps hail

• Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

• Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

• There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

• There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost