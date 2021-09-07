ANOTHER three people have died with Covid-19 in Gwent, the latest Public Health Wales figures show.

In their daily update, it has been confirmed that the number of deaths due to the virus in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region has risen from 981 to 984 – an increase of three.

Across Wales, the total number of deaths has risen from 5,699 to 5,702 – meaning the only reported deaths in the latest 24 hour period have occurred in this region.

In total, Newport has 110 new cases of the virus.

While this may seem like a lower number than yesterday’s, which was 252, the previous day also factored in the weekend’s figures.

Elsewhere in this health board region, Caerphilly has seen the most new cases, with 171.

Meanwhile, Blaenau Gwent has 55, Monmouthshire has 42, and Torfaen has 52 new cases.

The most telling figure tends to be the number of cases per 100,000 people in an area, in order to get a more complete picture of how prevalent the virus is in any given area.

Using this metric, Caerphilly continues to be the worst area in Gwent, with 94.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Wales-wide, Merthyr Tydfil may only have 70 new cases, but this represents 116 per 100,000 people, making it the highest total per percentage of population.

In terms of new cases, Cardiff has the most, with 273.

All told, Wales has reported 2,445 new cases.

These can be broken down by area below.

New covid-19 cases, area-by-area