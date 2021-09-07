HOMES in Newport have been left with low water pressure or no water at all due to a burst pip.

Welsh Water have located a burst water pipe on the network which is affecting the water supply in the Duffryn area.

"Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water," said a statement on the Welsh Water website.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The issue is located at Lancers Way & Edney View, Newport.

As well as Duffryn, parts of Maesglas and the Gaer are affected.