HOMES in Newport have been left with low water pressure or no water at all due to a burst pip.
Welsh Water have located a burst water pipe on the network which is affecting the water supply in the Duffryn area.
"Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water," said a statement on the Welsh Water website.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
The issue is located at Lancers Way & Edney View, Newport.
As well as Duffryn, parts of Maesglas and the Gaer are affected.
