A MAN was airlifted from BikePark Wales yesterday following a serious head injury.
On Monday, September 6, at 1pm Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team were called to BikePark Wales in Merthyr Tydfil after a male rider “sustained a head injury and exhibiting signs of reduced neurological function.”
The rider was with one of the park’s first responders and was drifting in and out of consciousness.
A spokesman for Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said: “The casualty was drifting in and out of consciousness, had suffered a head injury, a displaced clavicle, a chest injury with increased ‘resp [respiratory] rate’.
Those at the scene requested air support from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter R187 from St Athan, which took the patient to receive “definitive care” at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Maritime and Coastguard Agency have been contacted for comment.
The spokesman continued: “Working in conjunction with the BikePark Wales staff, the helicopters winchman paramedic and the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) the casualty was packaged and loaded on to the aircraft for onwards transfer to hospital.
“With our thanks to everyone present who helped, we wish the gentleman a speedy recovery.”
The patient's current status is not yet known - Welsh Ambulance Services have been contacted.
Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team confirmed that the incident concluded around 3.15pm.
