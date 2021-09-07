THERE are currently 40 Covid-positive patients in Gwent hospitals according to the health board.

Aneurin Bevan University health board – which covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen – has warned of increasing numbers of Covid patients within their hospitals.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “We currently have 40 Covid-positive patients across our hospitals, which is reflective of the rising number of cases in our communities.

“The number of Covid-positive patients being cared for in our Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at The Grange University Hospital is also increasing and we have established a dedicated Covid area within the unit to care for these patients.

"Most of the patients in our ICU are unvaccinated.”

Doctor Ami Jones, who is an Intensive Care Consultant at Grange Hospital in Cwmbran, said staff had “flipped” the largest part of the unit, with the majority of their patients [on September 6] facing Covid.

In a thread, posted on her Twitter just before 10pm on Monday, she wrote: “Frustrating day for ABUHB ITU staff today as we “flipped” the largest part of the unit from Amber (non Covid) to red (Covid). Covid patients now make up the majority of our patients on the unit.

“We’re all pretty gutted that we’re facing this next wave of Covid patients. Vaccination has certainly weakened the link between infections and hospitalisations but it hasn’t broken it and the unvaccinated are featuring heavily in hospitalised patients.

“Please get vaccinated. Please make sure that you keep wearing facemasks, social distancing and avoiding poorly ventilated areas whether you’re vaccinated or not. You can still catch and spread Covid if vaccinated but the risk of becoming seriously unwell or hospitalised is much less.”

The health board has also encouraged people to get vaccinated and follow Covid safety guidelines to “protect yourself, others, and our NHS services.”

Despite the challenges presented the health board does not currently have plans to suspend any of their services.

The spokeswoman for Aneurin Bevan University health board said: “Our elective services are continuing in non-Covid areas of our hospitals and Covid positive patients are cared for in well-established separate areas to minimise the risk of the infection spreading.

“At this time we do not have any plans to suspend any of our services.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in our health board area, and we have plans in place to meet increased demand where necessary. As ever, the safety of our patients and our staff is our main priority as we continue to operate through this ongoing pandemic.”