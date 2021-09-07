FIVE families who have been evacuated from Afghanistan will be offered homes in Torfaen, the county borough council has agreed.

Torfaen council has committed to helping Afghan interpreters and other staff who have supported UK forces as part of the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, councillors unanimously agreed to provide up to five properties for those who have been evacuated and are being relocated as part of the UK Government scheme.

Accommodation is expected to be provided within the next six months, according to a council report.

Council leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt thanked member of the public who have been “so keen to come forward and help” during the crisis.

“It’s a testament to the welcoming nature of our communities to help people in such a desperate situation, and in many cases people who have risked their lives to help our armed forces in Afghanistan,” Cllr Hunt said.

Cllr David Daniels, executive member for adult services and housing, said he was “proud” the authority is supporting the programme.

The Pontnewydd member pointed to the benefits which are now being reaped from taking part in a previous resettlement scheme around five years ago.

“We can see the benefits of the families who have integrated into communities, the families that have benefitted from the community support they have received and the children who have benefitted from a stable life and education in school,” he said.

Cllr David Yeowell, who has responsibility for corporate governance and performance, said taking part in previous resettlement programmes has also put the council in a strong position to help.

He said the authority had made preparations quickly and taken “the right approach” to the scheme.

A council report says the local authority has already held discussions with housing partners to identify accommodation.

“Following those discussions, the proposal is to provide up to five properties and to deliver as quickly as possible with the aim of conclusion by Christmas, however, this will depend upon logistics and administration,” the report adds.

Torfaen council will be responsible for providing a 12 month integration support package – funded by the UK Government – as part of the programme,

This includes arranging accommodation and providing support about issues including employment, securing school places and registering with a GP.