AN INVESTIGATION is under way after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Blaenau Gwent.

It happened on Bailey Street in Brynmawr at 9.30pm on Sunday, August 22.

The 17-year-old victim described her attacker as white, 5’9” and in his late twenties. She said that he was of large build and had a beard.

Gwent Police would like to speak to the two men in the accompanying picture. These men were in the Talisman pub nearby around the time of the assault and the force believe they could help with enquiries.

Anyone with information relating to the assault or the identity of the men is asked to call the force on 101 or through social media DMs, quoting the reference 2100296286