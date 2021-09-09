A CAERPHILLY man has avoided jail after admitting punching his partner in the face, causing her "significant" injuries.

Richard Shields, of Llanarth Street, Machen, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, September 7.

The 45-year-old admitted assault, causing actual bodily harm to his then-partner at their home.

The court heard how police were called to Shields' home in July, after his partner, who he has since seperated from, complained of an assault.

Arriving, an officer saw the victim with visible injuries and noticed blood on the floor.

The victim refused to provide a statement to police, but Shields was found in the back garden, where he was arrested and taken for questioning.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt said: "He admitted in that interview that he had been drinking.

"He was shown the injuries and said he problably did cause them. He said he punched her at least twice.

"These are significant injuries."

Scott Bowen, representing Shields, said his client had no previous convictions and highlighted his remorse for what he had done.

He said: "He takes responsibility for what he did.

"Over the last eight weeks he has been in custody he has taken the time to reflect on why he is in that situation.

"I would ask he be given full credit for his guilty plea."

Judge Recorder Caroline Rees QC agreed, shortening Shields' sentence from nine months to six months because of his early plea.

Recorder Rees also suspended the sentence for 18 months.

Shields was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He will also have to pay £420 costs.