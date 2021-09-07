IT is less than two weeks until season three of hit Netflix show Sex Education.

The series – which was filmed in Newport, Llandogo and Tintern – begins on September 17 on the popular streaming platform.

Star Asa Butterfield – who plays lead character Otis Milburn – posted on Instagram a photo of himself with other cast members on Friday, September 3, captioning it “two weeks @sexeducation”.

And fans have been in a frenzy ever since.

Back in January, we reported how the series was being filmed in Llandogo and Tintern after eagle-eyed locals spotted cast members and camera crews in various locations. The cast also filmed at the Caerleon Campus – which is the home for the Moordale High scenes.

In June, Netflix confirmed the date of the broadcast of the highly-anticipated third season – which was delayed from its January release due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the concerns over the close-contact filming.

So the month it was initially planned for release, they began filming, leaving fans with almost a year longer to wait.

Mr Butterfield as well as Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa are some of the cast members to return to season three.

Mr Butterfield also previously hinted about what fans can expect from the third season. He said: “Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate.

“He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma.

“Don’t worry though, he’s still tragically awkward too.”