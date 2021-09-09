FANS of Fleetwood Mac will be able to relive the early days of their music in Gwent cinemas – and pay tribute to their late founding member Peter Green.

Led by Mick Fleetwood, the film – in cinemas on Sunday, September 12 – will pay tribute to Mr Green, who died last year.

Fans can see the film at Cwmbran’s Vue Cinema and Maxime Cinema in Blackwood.

The celebration was filmed at The London Palladium in February, 2020 and has a line-up of special guests including Crowded House’s Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher (Oasis), Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Jonny Lang, John Mavall, Christie McVie (Fleetwood Mac), Zak Starkey, Jeremy Spencer (Fleetwood Mac), Pete Townshend (The Who), Steven Tyler (Aerosmith), Rick Vito (Fleetwood Mac) and Bill Wyman (The Rolling Stones).

Mick Fleetwood starred in the house band, alongside Andy Fairweather Low, Dave Bronze and Ricky Peterson.

The film is directed by Martyn Atkins and features an introduction by Mr Fleetwood, as well as exclusive rehearsal footage, interviews with guest stars and performances of tracks including Albatross, Green Manalashi and Need Your Love.

Mr Fleetwood said of the show heading to cinemas: “I’m thrilled that our wonderful tribute concert to my friend and mentor, Peter Green, is headed to the big screen.

“Fleetwood Mac fans will get the opportunity to see this amazing show as if they were sitting in the stalls that night.

“The generous spirit of love and admiration from all our wonderful guests that night highlight the legacy of those early years of Fleetwood Mac songs. It’s immensely fulfilling to know that this show will live on forever - just like Peter’s amazing music.

“I can’t think of a time when you get to see a line-up of rock n’ roll legends this great at the local cinema?”

Peter Green was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and has been rated by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time.

Tickets are on sale now.