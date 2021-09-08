THE Boundary Commission for Wales has opened an eight-week consultation on how constituency boundaries could be changed.

There are plans to reduce the number of Welsh MPs.

The Commission is responsible for reviewing Parliamentary constituency boundaries in Wales.

“It is the beginning, not the end, of the Commission’s review process," said a spokesperson.

"These are our initial views.”

Here is how the review could affect the current Parliamentary constituencies in Gwent.

Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney

The Commission proposes to combine the whole of the existing Blaenau Gwent constituency with electoral wards from the existing Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, Islwyn and Caerphilly constituencies to meet the statutory electorate range.

Including the electoral wards of Aberbargoed, Bargoed and Gilfach within this new constituency would ensure the whole community of Bargoed would be included within one constituency (it is currently split across two existing constituencies).

This constituency would have 71,079 electors.

Caerphilly

Arguably the biggest change in Gwent is that the Caerphilly constituency would be scrapped altogether, with its wards merged into surrounding constituencies.

The wards its areas will be merged into are detailed below, except for Nelson, which will become part of a new Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare constituency.

Islwyn

The Aberbargoed electoral ward has been removed and instead included in the proposed Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney constituency. The Commission therefore proposes to nclude the electoral wards of Hengoed, Llanbradach, St Cattwg and Ystrad Mynach (from the existing Caerphilly constituency) within the proposed new Islwyn constituency to meet the statutory electorate range.

This constituency would have 70,735 electors.

Monmouthshire

This constituency would have 72,681 electors.

The Commission proposes to use the whole of the principal council area of Monmouthshire to create a constituency.

Wards such as Caldicot Castle and Dewstow, previously in Newport East but within the council area of Monmouthshire, will now form part of the Monmouthshire constituency.

Newport East

The Commission considered several options, and decided to propose removing the electoral wards that are within the Monmouthshire principal council area and include those wards in the proposed Monmouthshire constituency.

The Commission therefore has proposed to include six electoral wards from the existing Newport West constituency to meet the statutory electorate range.

The wards switching from Newport West to Newport East are: Bettws, Caerleon, Malpas, Pillgwenlly, Shaftesbury and Stow Hill.

This constituency would have 76,159 electors.

Newport West and Caerphilly

This constituency would have 74,394 electors.

The existing Newport West and Caerphilly constituencies are currently below the statutory requirements in respect of the size of the electorate. The Commission considered several options, and proposes to combine electoral wards from both constituencies to reach the required electorate size.

Aber Valley, Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen, Morgan Jones, Penyrheol, St James and St Martins – previously in the Caerphilly constituency will be included in Newport West and Caerphilly.

Torfaen

This constituency would have 70,591 electors.

Croesyceiliog North, Croesyceiliog South, Llanyrafon North and Llanyrafon South – previously in the Monmouthshire constituency - will now be included in Torfaen.

These changes are only proposed to apply to Parliamentary constituencies - Senedd constituencies will remain as they are.