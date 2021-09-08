THE late summer sunshine looks to be at an end in Newport, according to the latest forecast.

In recent days, the city, and the wider Gwent area, has enjoyed scorching conditions – with spells of bright sunshine and temperatures peaking as high as 29 degrees.

But, all good things tend to come to an end, and the weather in South Wales is no different.

While temperatures are set to remain quite high for autumn, the Met Office is forecasting that the weather today (Wednesday, September 8) will not come close to reaching the balmy heights of days gone by.

In Newport itself, temperatures look set to peak at 20 degrees from around 2pm into the early evening.

Not cold by any stretch, but compared to yesterday, it may feel chilly.

Compounding this is the weather conditions.

We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers.

Though the city should avoid the thunderstorms predicted by the yellow weather warning, the sun will be largely hidden by clouds for the most part.

There should be a few occasions when the sun does break cover, but there may also be a few spells of light showers too.

All in all, it could well be a day of rapidly changing conditions.

In Gwent meanwhile, particularly towards the north of the county, temperatures will be marginally warmer, peaking at 24 degrees.

However, it appears as though conditions will follow much the same pattern, with cloudy skies and light showers on the menu.

At this time, tomorrow’s forecast for the region has changed slightly too, with thunder looking less likely.

The ray of hope locally today lies in Monmouthshire, where temperatures should peak at 28 degrees at 3pm.

What’s more, there are also a few sunny intervals predicted.

Ultimately, if you want the best chance of experiencing pleasant weather conditions, Monmouthshire may well be your best bet.

Below, you can check out the hour-by-hour forecast for the region.

Read more local news

Hour-by-hour weather for Newport, Gwent and Monmouthshire

According to the Met Office, the hour-by-hour forecast for Newport and the wider region today - Wednesday, September 8 - is as follows:

Newport

10am – Cloudy, 20 degrees

11am – Cloudy, 22 degrees

Midday – Cloudy, 22 degrees

1pm – Cloudy, 23 degrees

2pm – Cloudy, 24 degrees

3pm – Cloudy, 24 degrees

4pm – Cloudy, 24 degrees

5pm – Cloudy, 23 degrees

6pm – Cloudy, 22 degrees

7pm – Cloudy, 21 degrees

8pm – Cloudy, 20 degrees

9pm – Light showers, 20 degrees

10pm – Light showers, 19 degrees

11pm – Light showers, 18 degrees

Gwent

10am – Sunny intervals, 20 degrees

11am – Sunny intervals, 21 degrees

Midday – Cloudy, 21 degrees

1pm – Cloudy, 22 degrees

2pm – Sunny intervals, 23 degrees

3pm – Cloudy, 23 degrees

4pm – Cloudy, 23 degrees

5pm – Sunny intervals, 22 degrees

6pm – Cloudy, 21 degrees

7pm – Cloudy, 20 degrees

8pm – Cloudy, 19 degrees

9pm – Light showers, 18 degrees

10pm – Light showers, 18 degrees

11pm – Light showers, 17 degrees

Monmouthshire

10am – Sunny intervals, 22 degrees

11am – Cloudy, 24 degrees

Midday – Sunny intervals, 25 degrees

1pm – Sunny intervals, 26 degrees

2pm – Sunny intervals, 27 degrees

3pm – Sunny intervals, 28 degrees

4pm – Sunny intervals, 27 degrees

5pm – Cloudy, 26 degrees

6pm – Cloudy, 24 degrees

7pm – Cloudy, 23 degrees

8pm – Partly cloudy, 21 degrees

9pm – Light shower, 20 degrees

10pm – Light shower, 20 degrees

11pm – Light shower, 19 degrees