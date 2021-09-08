NEWPORT County AFC and Goldie Lookin’ Chain have teamed up again for the Exiles' new third kit.

GLC and County teamed up for the 2004/5 season for an iconic amber jersey and they have got the band back together to provide Michael Flynn’s side with a new look.

The Newport rappers have inspired a checked sesame, red and black jersey from leisurewear manufacturers Hummel.

'Straight outta Newport' is written inside the jersey with 'glc' in the checked pattern.

The kit, featuring sponsors Fortis, 57 Tyres, and Newport Distillery, is on sale from County’s online store.

South Wales Argus: