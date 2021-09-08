FOR parents scrolling through social media feeds of children returning to school thinking 'it will be us next' will need to start planning sooner than they think.

Across the UK, parents of youngsters will have started thinking about the next steps in their child’s education - primary school.

This is what you need to know about primary school applications in Wales.

How to apply for primary school in Wales

In Wales, you can find information about Welsh medium and English medium schools in your area via your local authority website.

Some local authority websites can help you find your nearest/catchment area schools when you enter your postcode or the area where you live.

If you are interested in a faith school, you may need to look at the booklet that lists all the schools which will be on the website, or ask for a paper copy of the booklet from the local authority.

If you decide to apply for voluntary aided or foundation schools you must normally contact the school directly, but you should check the local authority booklet to make sure. For community schools (Welsh medium or English medium) or voluntary controlled schools you must contact the local authority, who will provide you with the information and admission application forms for you to fill in and return by the closing date.

Some local authorities prefer applications to be filled in online. You can find out about school admissions, including online application forms, on each of the local authority websites.

You can still put an application in on paper if that is what you prefer.

While many parents opt for their nearest/catchment area school because, parents and carers have a right to say which school they would like their child to attend. However, you are not guaranteed a spot at any given school.

If your child is in a nursery attached to a primary school, you still have to apply for a place in the school separately.

On your application form, you should name more than one school that you would like your child to attend. If you only name one school and are not successful in being offered a place there, you could fail to get a place at any other school that you may also like. You may say which one you like best.

The timetables for applying to primary schools will be in the Information for Parents Booklet, and on the local authority websites. Most admission authorities open their school admission round during September and October and these stay open for at least six weeks.