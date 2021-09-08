VANDALS have struck at a South Wales church, with stained glass windows, the graveyard and graves themselves desecrated.

This is only the most recent incident of vandalism at St David's Church in Hubberston, Milford Haven, with one churchgoer saying that part of the churchyard is having to be cleared of debris on an almost daily basis.

Over time, broken glass, litter, and cans, as well as condoms, sanitary towels, signs of drug use and human excrement have had to be cleared away by the ageing congregation at the church.

This is in addition to the gravestones being smashed, along with the church walls, roof tiles and stained glass windows.

People living in the neighbouring area have also felt threatened and experienced damage to their own property by the anti-social behaviour of people spending their time at the churchyard.

This includes the nearby Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre and its memorial gardens, which is currently undergoing refurbishments following its investment after the threat of closure.

Church members, neighbours and the police have worked to limit the amount of vandalism, and the police have sent groups of teenagers away from the vicinity on several occasions due to anti-social behaviour.

One church member said: "The costs and efforts to maintain and continue to preserve these local assets are immense. As a community we seek to protect our village green and buildings for future generations.

"St. David’s Church is one of the few Grade I listed buildings in Pembrokeshire. For almost 900 years it has been cherished and used by thousands of people near and far, as a place of spiritual peace and as link between generations past and present.

"Those who support the church and others with heritage links have generously supported the recent refurbished roof and other 21st century modifications. The graveyard is the resting place for over 800 years of local people and a few war heroes too."

The church member then said that vigilance from residents and passers-by is key in the fight against the vandalism, pleading for people to contact Dyfed-Powys Police if anything untoward is seen in the area.

She finished: "The police have worked so hard to support us and have contacted schools in Milford Haven to relay the message. Please help us preserve our community and our heritage."