ANOTHER ten people have died with coronavirus in Wales in the latest Public Health Wales update.
The total number of deaths in Wales has risen from 5,702 to 5,712.
Caerphilly has reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases in Gwent in the most recent update, with 205.
Elsewhere in this health board region, Newport has reported 123, Torfaen 74, Blaenau Gwent 37 and Monmouthshire recorded the lowest case numbers in Wales with 17.
The most telling figure tends to be the number of cases per 100,000 people in an area, in order to get a more complete picture of how prevalent the virus is in any given area.
Using this metric, Caerphilly continues to be the worst area in Gwent, with 113.2 cases per 100,000 people.
In terms of new cases, Cardiff has the most, with 273.
All told, Wales has reported 2,610 new cases.
These can be broken down by area.
New covid-19 cases, area-by-area:
- Swansea - 345
- Cardiff - 254
- Carmarthenshire - 249
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 218
- Caerphilly - 205
- Neath Port Talbot - 142
- Bridgend - 130
- Newport - 123
- Vale of Glamorgan - 120
- Conwy - 104
- Flintshire - 96
- Denbighshire - 95
- Pembrokeshire - 77
- Torfaen - 74
- Wrexham - 63
- Gwynedd - 61
- Merthyr Tydfil - 59
- Ceredigion - 42
- Anglesey - 38
- Blaenau Gwent - 37
- Monmouthshire - 17
Unknown location - 11
Resident outside Wales - 59
