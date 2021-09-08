A FAVOURITE on Herefordshire's festival calendar will not be taking place next year, organisers have confirmed

The Shobdon Food and Flying Festival is a big annual attraction for many, with crowds gathering to see the sights and sample the goods on offer.

But organisers have confirmed that next year's festival will not be going ahead amid ongoing uncertainty over coronavirus.

"Sadly, we have made the difficult decision not to hold the event in 2022," organisers said.

"We know it's early to make that call, but, as organisers, we have to put the safety of our volunteers, exhibitors and visitors ahead of everything else. Also, as a predominantly community led fundraising event which is staffed almost entirely by volunteers, we are not in a position to cope with another late cancellation.

"To have to do so again would threaten the very future of the festival which is a risk we are not prepared to take.

"On a much more positive note, we are delighted to confirm that we intend to hold a festival in the summer of 2023 and will start planning it soon."

The 2023 festival is planned to take place on July 1 and 2 at Shobdon Airfield.

"We very much hope that you will join us then to help us champion the incredible food, drink and craft exhibitors our wonderful area has to offer while celebrating the amazing leisure facility we have right on our doorstep."

