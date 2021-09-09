A POPULAR cycling event catering to hardcore riders and beginners alike is returning to the streets of Gwent this weekend.

The Tour de Gwent, organised by St David’s Hospice Care and sponsored by Whitehead Building Services, is the annual cycling event for riders of all abilities.

The event returns this weekend, on Sunday, September 12.

Last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With six routes to choose from, each with their own unique features, the event offers something for everyone. From hard-core cyclists looking for an epic leg-burning challenge to families who’d prefer a pleasant ‘there-and-back’ along the River Usk, you won’t be disappointed.

The event is great for spectators as well.

READ MORE:

Starting in the Roman town of Caerleon and heading out to some of the best views in South Wales, the event offers a picturesque day out even for those not in the saddle.

There is a choice of six circular routes, all starting and finishing at Caerleon Comprehensive School between 7.30am and midday.

The route is to be completed by 5pm, with the aim to arrive back at Caerleon Comprehensive School to enjoy the refreshments, entertainment and stalls.

Entry is still available, right up to the day, and more information can be found at tourdegwent.org

St David’s Hospice Care organizes the Tour de Gwent in order to raise vital funds.

With your help all patients will receive free hospice services, giving them a real choice of where they receive end of life care. This can mean so much to the family at a very difficult time.

Find out more about the important service that St David’s Hospice Care provides at stdavidshospicecare.org