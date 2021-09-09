HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the past week:

* Newport City Council has received the following planning applications in relation to listed buildings and conservation areas:

Variation of condition for the demolition of existing building and redevelopment for 16 dwellings together with car parking, landscaping and associated works to alter boundary location and treatments at Kirby Daniel Court, Charlotte Drive.

Change of use of 11-13 Skinner Street and associated outbuildings to provide 12 residential apartments together with associated amenities, construction of new roof windows and other external works, minor alteration to existing ground floor retail units at 11 Skinner Street.

Construction of a new leisure centre (D2) and community health and wellbeing centre (D1) including a pool hall at land to South East of University of Wales Newport City Campus, Usk Way.

* BIJ Group Ltd, of 85 Great Portland Street, First Floor, London, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use land west of and adjacent to Montgomeri, Catsash Road, Newport, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and one trailer.

* Service Tom Ltd, of 4 Maes Pedr, Carmarthen, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre at RJ Mason Storage and Warehousing, Albany Street, Newport, to keep one vehicle and one trailer.

* Howells Solicitors, Cardiff, are looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Robert Anthony Pring (also known as Tony Pring) (deceased), formerly of 99 Goodrich Crescent, Newport, who died on November 8, 2019.

* HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors, Hitchin, are looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Thomas Rhys Williams (deceased), formerly of 15 Hilltop Crescent, Newbridge, who died on July 9, 2021.