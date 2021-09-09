FORD and the Welsh Government have teamed up to establish a £1.8 million fund to encourage manufacturers to focus on producing low carbon vehicle technologies.

The hope is that the move will stimulate Welsh economic growth and also give innovative alternatives to the internal combustion engine.

The Ford Low Carbon Vehicle Transition Fund will focus on commercialisation and exploitation of new products, processes or services and growing capacity in low carbon technologies.

Economy minister, Vaughan Gething said: “The Welsh Government has a clear focus on helping create new green jobs in the industries of the future.

"We want Wales to be a country that’s at the forefront of innovating new technologies that will benefit people in their day-to-day lives.

“Innovation is absolutely key to the Welsh Government’s low carbon delivery plan and in our response to the climate emergency.

"So the launch of this new fund by Ford and the Welsh Government is a fantastic opportunity for companies across the country to be at the forefront of creating new, innovative low carbon vehicle technologies.”

All projects applying for funding have to align with at least one of the Automotive Council roadmaps.

The roadmaps are:

Electrical energy storage

Electric machines

Power electronics

Fuel cell

Lightweight vehicle and powertrain structure.

Applications for the fund will open on Monday, September 20.

Businesses are encouraged to think up relevant strategies now so that they have a strong application.

There is also the hope that by considering ways to reduce the carbon footprint of technologies, the businesses will start a conversation on becoming a net-zero organisation.

Simon Palmer, chief engineer for vehicle hardware at Ford said: “This fund is a great opportunity for businesses to deliver long term benefits to Wales and their future business needs, enabling them to develop new collaborations leading to the creation of new supply chains.

"We would encourage businesses and researchers to work together on innovative projects in strategically important areas of science, engineering and technology.”

Key Dates:

September 20 – Competition opens

September 23 – Virtual briefing event

September 28 and 30 – Online funding surgery

12pm November 1 – Application deadline

