A SOUTH Wales shopping centre is to be sold at auction this month, with a guide price of £1.95 million.
The 90,425 sq ft St Elli shopping centre in Llanelli sits on a 7.69-acre site and includes an Asda and 450 space car park and is let to occupiers including Sports Direct, Wilkinson's, Greggs, Card Factory, Poundland and Principality Building Society.
It produces a current income of £725,969, with approximately 96 per cent of total floor area currently let.
Acuitus Director, Peter Mayo, comments: “This is an opportunity to own the main retailing location within the town, following news of the £3m regeneration scheme, which plans to connect the town centre to Eastgate with walkways and provide new restaurants, apartments, and office space”.
The auction will take place at 11am on September 24 and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.