A SUPERHERO day to raise awareness of a campaign for a toddler battling a life-threatening cancer diagnosis takes place this weekend.

Three-year-old Joseph Yeandle, from Brynaman is battling a rare yet aggressive form of childhood cancer called stage four high-risk neuroblastoma.

His family is fundraising to get Joseph lifesaving treatment abroad, which could cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

This Sunday, September 12, Joseph’s family has organised a superhero day with a mission to get as many people from around the world to dress up, get creative and raise awareness of Joseph’s campaign while also in aid of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Joseph’s aunt Emma said: “You can dress up as a superhero, get arty and creative, or even organise a superhero event. All we ask is that you tag us in your pictures, use #HeroUpForJoseph and #CCAM and get superhero creative.

“We really don’t mind what it is you decide to do, the more creative the better as far as we are concerned, let's take over the internet with superheroes for our very own little superhero, Joseph.”

Joseph’s campaign has seen people in the community rally together to organise fundraisers for the toddler. They include events this Sunday to coincide with the superhero day with a superhero morning walk at 9am from Rhosaman Park to the Derlwyn Arms, Brynaman; a superhero disco at Cwmtwrch RFC from 3pm to 6pm, and a one mile walk at Mumbles, meeting outside Prezzo Oystermouth at 2pm to Verdi’s and back.

Joseph’s campaign has also received support from celebrities including actor Michael Sheen, Wales rugby star Dan Biggar, Wales and Bournemouth footballer Chris Mepham, ex-Swansea City ace Lee Trundle, former world, British, European and commonwealth boxer Enzo Maccarinelli, to name just a few.

You can read more about the cause or make a donation here.

