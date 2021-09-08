A SINKHOLE has closed Cromwell Road between Liscombe Street and Fairfax Road in Newport to traffic.
The hole in the ground appeared recently and Newport City Council are working on finding the source of the issue and fixing the road.
A council spokesman said: "Newport City Council has temporarily closed Cromwell Road between Liscombe Street and Fairfax Road to through traffic due to a void appearing in the road.
"Diversions have been put in place via the SDR and Nash Road to the south, and via Chepstow Road to the north.
"Residents of Liscombe Street can still access their street, but only from the Corporation Road end of Cromwell Road.
"Fairfax Road residents must use the Somerton Road end. The footpath remains safe to use.
"We are working with partners to determine the cause of the void and fix the situation as quickly as we can.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will issue further updates on the situation in due course."
The sink hole on Saturday. Picture by Christine Ormond
No time frame has been given for when the road will reopen.
Buses have been diverted, with St Joseph's R.C. High School reporting that the SJ4 and SJ5 services may have been affected by a road closure.
The sink hole today. Picture by Christine Ormond
