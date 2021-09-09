RECONSTRUCTION of Cefn Mably Farm Park’s main building has begun after it was severely damaged by floods last year.

The new building will be significantly larger and will be on stilts to avoid flooding issues in future, following the damage caused by Storm Dennis in February 2020.

Currently the farm, which is located between Cardiff and Newport, is operating as an outdoor attraction with marquees until construction finishes.

Prior to the floods, the farm was a popular tourist attraction for families and schools across South Wales. It had animals, a soft play area, a café and a farm shop. The rebuild will allow the farm to provide these activities once again.

Independent councillor Jason Jordan, who represents the Bettws ward, said: “I’m all for the application, it’s good for the environment, the kids, education and tourism.”

Rhys Edwards, who owns the farm with his wife Alyona Edwards, has reportedly spent £2 million on the rebuild.

More News

Cromwell Road, Newport, sink hole opens in city road

Look behind the scenes of Market Arcade during renovations

These are the first traders moving into Newport Market

In the report presented to the planning committee on Wednesday, September 1, highway safety was listed as a concern because the area is surrounded by narrow country lanes.

Tredegar Park councillor Trevor Watkins expressed concerns over the accessibility of the site for school trips and said: “I’m concerned about a coach going down the narrow roads and then something coming the other way.”

Cllr Richard White, who represents Marshfield, said: “My experience of the area is that with any rural road people have to give way when necessary, I don’t see this being a problem.”

Cllr White added: “I think it’s a development that will improve facilities for visitors.”

Building commenced before planning permission was granted. Planning officer Jackie King said: “We do not condone people starting work prior to applications being determined.”

Planning permission was granted with conditions by the planning committee in a meeting held on Wednesday, September 1.

Owner Mr Edwards said: “In February 2020 we had our building flooded, at that time we decided we didn’t want this to happen again.

“I didn’t want my children and my wife to experience that devastation again. We want this to be a better building that will last us and give us a strong stable future.”

Cefn Mably Farm Park did not trade for nearly a year and a half due to the floods and lockdown restrictions.

The farm currently employs 35 local staff members – a number which is set to increase once construction is complete.

Mr Edwards added: “I’d like to thank Newport Council. We’ve been here 15 years and we’ve been able to develop the business and build it into an asset to the area.”

Mr Edwards took on the farm from his mother in 2004, following the death of his step-dad.