INSPECTORS are set to visit schools in Wales to determine the extent of issues around sexual harassment between pupils.
This is part of a review by Estyn on peer-on-peer sexual harassment in independent Welsh secondary schools.
The review will consider the frequency of peer-on-peer sexual harassment and how schools encourage pupils to stand up to their peers and report all forms of sexual harassment.
Peer-on-peer sexual harassment refers to sexual harassment between pupils.
- Have you recently lost a loved one? We want to help you celebrate their life by publishing an obituary in the paper and online. Click here to submit information and pictures.
Inspectors from education inspectorate Estyn will visit schools in late September and early October, with a report to be published in December.
Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) will also contribute to visits to independent boarding schools.
Jeremy Miles, the minister for education and Welsh language, said: “Any form of sexual harassment is completely unacceptable and should not be tolerated.
"It remains a priority across the Welsh Government that every child and young person is supported, and that they feel able to report any concerns they may have.
“Estyn inspectors will visit schools during the autumn term, and we will await the conclusions outlined in their review.”
“The outcome of the review will guide our work as we look to do more to keep children and young people safe – including the statutory addition of Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) to the new Curriculum for Wales, from 2022.”
READ MORE:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.