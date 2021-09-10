AMATEUR photographers can sign up to a new competiton launched by Torfaen County Borough Council.
The contest is called Views and Nature Around the Waterways of Torfaen and, as expected, involves taking pictures of nature scenes around the rivers and canals of Torfaen.
All entrants must live in Torfaen and all photos must obviously be taken in the county.
Contestants may only submit one entry and an entry cannot be a composite of several images.
The winner will receive £25 gift vouchers, with the runners-up winning £15 and £10.
All three winners will have their entries put on display at the new multi-purpose wellbeing hub in Cwmbran.
Images must be submitted in a digital format and must be at least 10 megabyte in size, so images in a JPEG format is the easiest way to submit the photo if sending it via email.
Entrants must warrant that the photograph they are submitting is their own work and that they own the copyright for it.
Entrants grant a worldwide, irrevocable, perpetual licence to Torfaen County Borough Council to feature any or all of the submitted images in any of their publications, their websites and/or in any promotional material connected to this competition.
To enter, submit a photo to TyGlasYDorlan@torfaen.gov.uk by 4pm on Friday, September 24.
