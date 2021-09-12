A QUARRY in Monmouthshire has been listed as a site of 'serious concern' for cliff jumpers.

Ifton Quarry in Rogiet is one of 28 areas of concern that Water Safety Wales and AdventureSmart UK have identified.

Of the areas identfied, 18 are coastal, three are inland and seven are quarries.

Cliff jumping involves, as the name suggests, jumping off a cliff, often into bodies of water.

Water safety organisations are trying to reduce the amount of dangerous incidents occuring after seeing a surge in people attempting cliff jumping.

An incident at the Blue Lagoon, near Abereiddy in Pembrokeshire, saw a person in their early 20s airlifted to hospital with back injuries.

In April, a man suffered life-changing injuries after jumping from cliffs close to Langland Bay, Swansea

Another incident saw a man recovered unconscious from the water after jumping from cliffs at St Catherine’s Island, Tenby.

Fortunately, he regained consciousness and was taken to hospital.

Danni Harding, from Cardiff, suffered life changing injuries when she hit rocks jumping from a waterfall in 2018.

Ms Harding, 30, ran a successful security firm prior to her accident and broke her back and cliff diving and subsequently lives with debilitating health issues.

She said: "I didn’t realise that the hot weather had made the water level lower than normal.

"I was having the greatest time – I’d jumped nine times, until I made that one wrong move and now I have to live with the fact that I have fits, I have a stammer and I have endless hospital appointments.

"I went from being a 24/7 business owner and mother to being stuck in my bedroom, unable to move.

"It felt my life was just taken away and it was down to one mistake, one wrong move.

"If I had been better educated about the risks, I might have made a better choice about jumping that last time in the way I did."

Water Safety Wales and AdventureSmart UK are urging people to ‘look five times before they leap’ and keep in mind the following rules:

1. How cold? First take a dip to get used to the cold water before you jump

2. Any obstacles? Wearing a mask check the water first for depth, rocks, debris or approaching boats

3. Is it as deep as it looks? Keep checking; water depth changes quickly with tide and rainfall

4. How high, how far? Start low & only jump if you are confident you can make the distance

5. Easy exit? Will currents and conditions allow you to get out?

If you doubt you can nail it safely - don't jump

Paul Donovan, project manager of AdventureSmart UK, said: "We hope anyone thinking about jumping into water, especially from height will think carefully about whether it is a good idea.

"Sadly, the consequences of getting it wrong are often extremely serious.”

A project is underway to identify the areas of concern for cliff jumpers, to collate case studies and to liaise with landowners and emergency services to provide better control measures to reduce the level of risk.

Chris Cousens, chair of Water Safety Wales, said:“We’ve seen a number of serious incidents recently in Wales linked to people jumping into water from height and we want people to understand the serious risks associated with this activity.

"So, we urge anyone in, on or near open water to #RespectTheWater."

Mr Cousens gave the following advice: